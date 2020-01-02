Children’s Museum sets annual attendance record

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Turns out 2019 was a very busy year at the world’s largest children’s museum as a new annual attendance record was set. 1,318,915 visits were recorded, which is the highest visitation since the museum began tracking attendance. The previous record was set a decade ago when 1,310,576 million people visited in 2009.

“We have a strong commitment to create and offer fun and imaginative exhibits that feature something for young children to grandparents.” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “We strive to make every family learning experience extraordinary, interactive and fun for every generation. We are unique in that we utilize talented professional actor/interpreters, we draw from more than 130,000 artifacts to help bring those stories alive and we feature a broad variety of content from the sciences to the arts and humanities. We also design, fund and travel family exhibitions throughout the US in partnership with major content providers such as National Geographic, Mattel and Warner Bros.”

The museum also had a record number of member households, with 36,110, which exceeded 2016 that saw 35,682 due mostly to Doc McStuffins. The museum is also reporting overall member attendance also broke a record, with 651,173 member visits, exceeding 2018’s 641,318.

Some of the featured 2020 programs include Wild Weather and Barbie You Can Be Anything.