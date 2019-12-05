Chocolate maker expanding, adding jobs in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based artisanal vegan chocolate maker has announced plans to expand. SoChatti says it will invest more than $2.4 million to lease, renovate and equip a food production and research center at the Circle City Center Industrial Complex and create up to 71 jobs by the end of 2023. The new facility will be used to expand the company’s research and development for its products, packaging and cooking methods.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says SoChatti made the decision to expand after outgrowing its former 240-square-foot facility. the new location provides nearly 13,000 square feet of space.

“Indianapolis has been an ideal home base for our growing food startup, SoChatti,” said Matt Rubin, founder and chief executive officer of SoChatti. “From research and recruiting partnerships with local universities like Butler, to the support we’ve received from the city and state, to the excitement we’ve seen from local consumers who have fully embraced this exciting new chocolate product. We’re thrilled to have our roots in Indianapolis and to have the chance to grow our company here in 2020 and beyond.”

The new jobs include chocolate production, supply chain management, research, and sales positions. You can reach out to the company to apply by clicking here.

Rubin founded the company in 2013 under the name Trade Secret Chocolates LLC after creating the product for his wife, who had developed a dairy allergy. SoChatti products are currently available at specialty stores throughout Indiana, as well as on Amazon.



The IEDC has offered SoChatti up to $500,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. The city of Indianapolis will consider additional incentives.

In July, Rubin appeared on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick to talk about SoChatti. You can watch the full interview by clicking here.