Citimark acquires former hhgregg HQ campus

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A 27-acre campus that previously served as the headquarters for hhgregg is under new ownership. Indianapolis-based Citimark has acquired the property on the north side of Indianapolis and says it plans to redevelop the site for a variety of potential uses.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. Colliers Indianapolis, which assisted Citimark with the acquisition, says the new owner has already begun planning for redevelopment, which could include housing, industrial space, last-mile use and retail.

The 400,000-square-foot facility featured office, warehouse, distribution and showroom space for hhgregg. The campus has been vacant since the electronics retailer went out of business in 2017.

Inside INdiana Business has reached out to Citimark for comment on the acquisition and plans for the property’s future.

