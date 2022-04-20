Inside INdiana Business

CJ Automotive to close Butler facility

BUTLER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Sweden-based automotive supplier says it will shut down its DeKalb County operations. In a notice to the state, CJ Automotive says it will close its facility in Butler this summer, affecting 110 employees.

The company, which supplies pedal systems to automotive manufacturers such as Ford, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz, did not provide a reason for the closure. The facility is expected to permanently close July 1 with layoffs beginning June 17.

Of the affected employees, 75 are represented by the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America Local 735. CJ Automotive didn’t say whether any assistance would be provided to the workers.

Inside INdiana Business has reached out to CJ Automotive for more information but has not yet received a response.

CJ Automotive has offices and manufacturing operations in Sweden, Germany, South Korea, China, and Michigan.