Clif Bar & Co. expands Indianapolis bakery

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — California-based Clif Bar & Co. has completed a $10 million expansion of its commercial bakery in Indianapolis.

The company said the project involved a more sustainable redesign of the facility for its employee-owners with a greater focus on energy efficiency.

The company added 24,000 square feet of biophilic-designed space to the 185,000-square-foot building in an effort to bring the “outdoors indoors.” Clif Bar said the move helps to connect the nearly 400 employees with nature and promote health and well-being.

“The expansion is centered around the well-being of our employees at the bakery,” a spokesperson for Clif Bar said in a statement to “Inside INdiana Business.” “As a company, we look at sustainability through a different lens. Sustaining our people is one of our bottom lines at Clif Bar. This project was done to support our current employees. We want our employee-owners to enjoy working at the company they own.”

The company said the redesign includes a more open, collaborative office environment that is doubled in size, as well as an expanded and modernized eating area, multiple new employee break rooms and lounge spaces, a fitness area, mother’s room and wellness room, and electric car charging stations, among other amenities.

The Indianapolis-bakery is LEED certified and the redesign was modeled on the design of the company’s bakery in Twin Falls, Idaho.