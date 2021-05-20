Inside INdiana Business

ClusterTruck to add new Indy location

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based ClusterTruck is expanding again in central Indiana. The technology and food startup has announced plans to open its fifth Indy-area kitchen in Castleton, with delivery beginning in early June.

The new kitchen, located on East 82nd Street just west of Allisonville Road, will be the company’s eighth delivery-only kitchen and just the fifth to open in the last 18 months. ClusterTruck last fall opened new kitchens in Fishers and Broad Ripple.

“As a local restaurant owner, it is my duty to ensure that hungry Hoosiers should never have to choose between the convenience of fast delivery, the taste of restaurant-quality food and the variety of street food,” Chris Baggott, chief executive officer of ClusterTruck, said in a news release. “We have been proudly serving crave-worthy meals in downtown Indy since 2016, and now in Broad Ripple, Carmel and Fishers. As businesses begin to reopen their doors, we are excited to join the food scene on the North Side and serve new customers, at home and work, our exciting flavors with gusto.”

ClusterTruck opened its first delivery-only kitchen in Indianapolis in 2016. The company uses software designed to optimize kitchen and delivery operations to ensure food gets delivered within minutes of being prepared.

The company also has kitchens in Carmel; Columbus and Dublin, Ohio; and Kansas City, Missouri.