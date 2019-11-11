Colston Park to cut ribbon

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Representatives from arc, Clark County, the city of Jeffersonville and One Southern Indiana will Tuesday gather to cut the ribbon on Colston Park Residential Lofts. The nearly $6 million development offers 30 condos in downtown Jeffersonville.

The project was officially completed in September of this year and overlooks Big Four Station.

The project was developed by arc, a local construction and development company working to address what it calls a regional housing shortage.

The event will take place at 210 Mulberry Street in Jeffersonville and will begin at 3:00p.m.