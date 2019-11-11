Colston Park to cut ribbon

Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of arc

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Representatives from arc, Clark County, the city of Jeffersonville and One Southern Indiana will Tuesday gather to cut the ribbon on Colston Park Residential Lofts. The nearly $6 million development offers 30 condos in downtown Jeffersonville.

The project was officially completed in September of this year and overlooks Big Four Station.

The project was developed by arc, a local construction and development company working to address what it calls a regional housing shortage.  

The event will take place at 210 Mulberry Street in Jeffersonville and will begin at 3:00p.m.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: