Colts establish Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indianapolis Colts have launched a program that aims to expand the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The Colts say the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship offers diverse candidates the opportunity to gain football coaching career experience while providing the team with access to talented coaches.

In addition, the team says it will hire a Dungy Fellow for both offense and defense.

“We’re humbled and honored that Tony Dungy’s trailblazing accomplishments are also a part of our rich Colts history, but none of us can afford to rest on our laurels when it comes to advancing fairness and opportunity in the NFL’s coaching ranks,” said Colts Chief Executive Officer Jim Irsay. “That’s why the Colts are so proud to create this fellowship in Tony’s honor that will help level the playing field for those who want to coach, teach and lead.”

The program is named for Tony Dungy, who was the Colts’ head coach for seven seasons. He is the winningest head coach in Colts history and the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl.

“I am thrilled that the Colts are seeking to help build diversity and inclusion in NFL coaching by launching this Diversity Fellowship coaching program,” said Dungy. “It’s a tremendous honor for me to be identified with the program. I applaud the Irsay family and the organization for taking this proactive step, and I hope it encourages other teams to look for ways to promote equal opportunities in the coaching ranks.”

Candidates will be interviewed by a selection committee that includes Dungy, the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard, and Head Coach Frank Reich, among others.

