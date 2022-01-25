Inside INdiana Business

Colts to sponsor HS football programs

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indianapolis Colts organization says it will sponsor ten under-resourced high school football programs around Indiana. The team says the effort will provide the programs with access to new coaching education, player development and fundraising resources.

The sponsorship is in partnership with the NFL Foundation and Colorado-based nonprofit True Impact Football.

The Colts say each school will receive unlimited access to free resources, such as Glazier Clinics coaching clinics nationwide and online, Lead ‘Em Up leadership and team captain’s courses, and Booster Club Academy fundraising tools.

The programs will also be allow to include their local youth football programs, such as elementary or middle school teams.

“We are proud to be a part of this effort to address the challenges under-resourced football programs in Indiana face,” Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior said in a news release. “We hope these funds will grow these football programs, as well as provide new resources for our student-athletes and coaches to help make the game more fun, safe, and accessible.”

The recipients include: