Inside INdiana Business

Columbia City plastics firm acquired

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — United Kingdom-based cabinet hardware maker Titus Group has acquired the assets of Precision Plastics, a longtime plastics fabricator in Columbia City. The Whitley County Economic Development Corp. says Titus will invest an additional $7 million to add new product lines at the facility, such as metal diecasting.

“We have looked at opportunities to onshore more of our manufacturing in the United States for quite some time,” said Titus Group North America Chief Executive Officer Matthew Hurley. “The introduction of Titus Group’s proprietary zinc metal and automation capabilities will now enable us to develop a wider range of customer specific solutions locally.”

The plant, which will operate as Titus Precision, currently employs 45 workers and Titus says it will add 35 more workers over the next several years.

Precision Plastics brings over 60 years of manufacturing experience and a long history supplying the automotive sector.

According to Whitley EDC, Titus Group provided over three billion connectors and hardware components to the global furniture, kitchen and appliance industries in 2021. It supplies components to IKEA and Sauder Furniture in Ohio.

“The addition of Precision Plastic’s experienced plastic engineering team to the Titus Group’s current US logistics center and customer support staff which have been established in the Midwest for many years enables us to introduce new products from new processes and enhance our delivery capabilities to all our North American customers,” said Titus Group Chairman Robert Appleby.

Whitley EDC president Dale Buuck made a formal request for a tax phase-in for Titus. He says the Columbia City Common Council approved a tax abatement on the new equipment being purchased and installed.