Community Foundation of Muncie names new president

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County has promoted Marcy Minton to president, the organization announced Thursday. Minton joined the foundation in 2014 as community engagement director and has served as senior program officer since 2016.

Minton succeeds Kelly Shrock, who previously announced her resignation and will step down August 5.

“Marcy stood out as the right choice for this role because of her vision for The Community Foundation, passion for Muncie and Delaware County, and experience within the community foundation world,” Trent Dowling, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said in written remarks. “We anticipate a seamless transition because of her knowledge of the community, the Foundation, and the philanthropic landscape.”

Minton will work with Shrock to aid in the transition through the end of Shrock’s tenure. She will officially begin her new role Aug. 8.

The foundation says Minton’s initial focus will be on moving the organization’s operations to its newly-acquired building and connecting with the community.