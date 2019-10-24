Concentrix to fill 245 jobs in Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Global business services company Concentrix is adding 245 full-time and seasonal positions to its Daleville office. The company is looking to fill customer service roles that would work with clients in the tech and healthcare industries.

Concentrix, headquartered in California, specializes in customer engagement for global brands. The company says it offers professional growth initiatives and leadership training that empower and encourage staff to advance their careers within the company.

The company says its Daleville corporate culture is community focused with multiple annual charity walks and year-round volunteer opportunities. In-office perks include the soon-opening Fresh Market Cantina.

The Daleville Concentrix office currently has 318 employees.