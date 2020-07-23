Conrad Indianapolis extends furloughs

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Conrad Indianapolis, a subsidiary of Hilton (NYSE: HLT), says it expects the temporary furloughs of 86 employees to last longer than six months. In a notice to the state, the company said the decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel first made changes to its employment in March, at which time it expected the furloughs to last six months or less.

The company says it is still hopeful that it will be able to return some of its employees to work sooner but says that is no longer the company’s best estimate.