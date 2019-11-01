Construction jobs show growth in Indiana

Signs indicate road construction in downtown Indianapolis on Aug. 22, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the construction industry in Indiana has added nearly 10,000 jobs year-over-year.

The state agency says that growth makes it one of the strongest performing employment sectors in the state during that period.

Indiana DWD says the 9,800 year-over-year increase ranks Indiana sixth in the nation in the number of construction jobs added during those 12 months.

“It’s always gratifying to see Indiana ranked among the leading states in the nation in any employment sector,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “In this case, the addition of so many construction jobs over the past year demonstrates that companies and developers have great confidence in Indiana and its economy.”

Payne says construction was outpaced by the private education & health services sector, which added 18,500 jobs within the 12 months ending in September.

Indiana’s unemployment rate in September dropped to 3.2% and remains lower than the national rate of 3.5%. The last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was lower than 3.2% was December 2000, according to DWD data.