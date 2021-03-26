Construction to begin on $32M casino expansion in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Construction on a $32 million expansion of Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville is scheduled to begin next week. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CZR) broke ground Thursday on the project, which will add 25,000 square feet of gaming space.

“Caesars and local leadership should be commended for their ongoing commitment to Indiana and their local partners,” said Indiana Gaming Commission Executive Director Sara Gonso Tait. “This significant investment solidifies Indiana Grand’s standing as a premier property not only in Indiana but all over the country.”

Caesars says the expansion will allow for the addition of 100 new slot machines and 25 more table games.

The gaming company says it is also adding a World Series of Poker poker room with 20 tables. The company says players will be able to qualify for WSOP tournaments, including the championship series held in Las Vegas.

Beyond the construction jobs created by the project, the casino will add 100 new casino jobs.

“Today marks the beginning of continued growth for both our team at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino and the City of Shelbyville,” said Mike Rich, general manager of Indiana Grand. “The expansion of our gaming operation allows us to increase job opportunities, accommodate more guests, increase local tourism and contribute millions more in gaming revenue to our local economy.”

Wilhelm Construction of Indianapolis will begin work on April 1 with renovations set to be completed by the end of 2021.