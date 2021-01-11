CoolRevolution wins TV pitch competition

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fishers-based CoolRevolution took top honors on a new business pitch competition television show. The sleepwear startup last week appeared on “2 Minute Drill” on Bloomberg TV and was awarded $50,000 in cash and prizes for winning the competition.

CoolRevolution makes a line of cooling pajamas from a bamboo-based material for women going through menopause-related night sweats. Co-founder Laura Musall made the pitch for her company on the show.

“We are thrilled to have won this competition, especially knowing we were going up against other great companies. This experience and the feedback we are getting is humbling,” Musall said in a statement to Inside INdiana Business. “We plan to use the funds to help continue to market CoolRevolution bamboo PJs so we can help more hot women stay cool!”

In a recent interview with Inside INdiana Business, Musall said she hoped the experience would bring additional exposure to the company, which has seen a growth in sales during the pandemic.

The company says the top prize includes coaching with entrepreneur David Meltzer, who created and hosts “2 Minute Drill,” as well as a full-time virtual assistant from the Las Vegas-based VA Group.