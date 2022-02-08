Inside INdiana Business

Corteva Agriscience names Indy global HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An agriculture company previously based in Delaware has designated Indianapolis as its new global headquarters. Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA), which spun out of DowDuPont (NYSE: DD) in 2019, says the change goes into effect immediately. Additionally, the company has announced the retirement of Rajan Gajaria, who has served as executive vice president of business platforms since 2019.

Corteva has maintained a global business center in Indianapolis since spinning out of DowDuPont as its own public company, but operated its headquarters in Delaware.

“In today’s flexible world of work, we have seen clear proof that our dedicated employees can be productive wherever they are,” Chuck Magro, chief executive officer of Corteva, said in written remarks. “Designating our Indianapolis location as the Corteva headquarters brings us closer to our operations, our technology, and our customers, while optimizing our flexibility.”

Corteva did not specify if any jobs would move to Indianapolis as a result of the change. The company has not responded to a request for more information from Inside INdiana Business.

Corteva Agriscience was formed through a combination of Indianapolis-based Dow AgroSciences, DuPont Pioneer and DuPont Crop Protection. The company employs more than 21,000 people worldwide.

In a June 2021 interview on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Gajaria said the Hoosier State is an important place for the company from both a customer and talent perspective.

“I’m happy to say that Corteva can attract a lot of talent from across Indiana, from across the U.S. and from across the globe right here to Indianapolis,” Gajaria said. “So, we have been very fortunate that we attract talent, from PhD scientists to people who want to work in different functions from commercial to supply chain.”

Gajaria said much of the innovation in Corteva’s $15 billion global crop protection business is centered in Indianapolis.

In his role as executive vice president of business platforms, Gajaria was responsible for the company’s global business strategy, defining its capital and R&D priorities, and overseeing the supply chain for Corteva’s Crop Protection, Seeds, and Digital businesses.

Gajaria will officially retire on February 18.