Corteva updates organizational structure

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) says it will implement a global business unit organization model in an effort to support its long-term operating performance. As part of the move, the company has named Robert King executive vice president of its crop protection business unit with King based in Indy.

Corteva has also named Tim Glenn executive vice president of its seed business unit. Glenn will be based out of the company’s global business center in Iowa.

The company says under the new organizational structure, King and Glenn will be responsible for all aspects of their respective units.

“Shifting to a business-unit focused model will facilitate increased focus, enhanced accountability and faster speed to market, while also leveraging the considerable global strengths of Corteva,” Corteva Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro said in written remarks. “Robert and Tim are the right leaders for these new roles given their passion for our industry, commitment to executional excellence and track record of delivering consistently strong results. With their complementary skillsets, I know they will build a strong partnership and together drive increased value for all stakeholders.”

King and Glenn will begin their new roles on April 4.

Last month, Corteva announced it was relocating its global headquarters from Delaware to Indianapolis.