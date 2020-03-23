COVID-19 forces delay of reopening of former Amish Acres destination

NAPPANEE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The new owners of the Elkhart County tourist attraction The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres, have announced they will delay its reopening due to COVID-19.

The Amish-themed destination was sold at auction earlier this month. The owners said three weeks ago, prior to the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, they intended to open the restaurant and theater during Easter weekend.

But with the federal government’s recommendations of social distancing and now with the state-mandated closing of non-essential businesses, the owners decided to hold off on the opening.

“While we are very excited to welcome the general public to the new shows at The Round Barn Theatre and dining in the restaurants with our new partners at LaSalle Hospitality, we believe it is best to postpone the opening of The Barns at Nappanee until we know our guests and new employees will be safe, comfortable, and conditions regarding the COVID – 19 are more understood,” said Marlin Stutzman, managing partner of the new ownership group.

Stutzman says the company will announce its new opening date in the weeks to come.