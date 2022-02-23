Inside INdiana Business

Creative Works relocating to Indianapolis

Creative Works makes a variety of attractions, such as miniature golf courses, for the amusement industry. (photo courtesy of Creative Works)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A Morgan County company is moving its operations to Indianapolis. Mooresville-based Creative Works, which designs, manufactures and installs themes, props and attractions for the amusement industry, says it will invest $7 million to relocate to the Park Fletcher industrial complex on the city’s southwest side in May, bringing with it more than 70 jobs and creating up to 30 more by the end of the year. The move comes as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

Creative Works produces attractions such as laser tag arenas, escape rooms, miniature golf courses, virtual reality installations and esports for family entertainment centers, sports complexes, casinos and cruise ships, among others.

The company also designs custom themes and signage for a variety of businesses, including restaurants, bars and museums.

The new location for Creative Works totals 69,000 square feet. President Armando Lanuti calls Indianapolis the “perfect home” for the company.

Creative Works will move into a 69,000-square-foot facility on Indy’s southwest side. (photo courtesy of Creative Works)

“We’ll be close to one of the best airports in the country, we can tap into the incredible talents of the Indy labor pool, and the city’s infrastructure for commerce will allow us to better serve businesses at home and abroad,” Lanuti said in written remarks. “Our new location allows us to expand our design and manufacturing capabilities, making Indianapolis an epicenter for custom theming work around the world.”

Creative Works says as it moves to the new Indy location, it plans to fill a variety of positions, including customer success, tech support, tech integration, marketing, carpentry, mural painting and traveling installation.

In October 2019, Creative Works detailed plans to invest more than $1 million to expand its Mooresville location and create up to 70 jobs by the end of this year.