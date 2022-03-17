Inside INdiana Business

Crouch part of trade mission to Israel

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is traveling to Israel this week as part of a weeklong trade mission. The delegation includes five other lieutenant governors from around the country.

Crouch was invited on the trip by the State Government Leadership Foundation. Beginning Friday, the delegation is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Israeli government officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

The delegation will also visit several agricultural areas and defense facilities, according to Crouch’s office.

“This trade mission presents a terrific opportunity to further develop relationships with industry leaders in tech, agriculture and manufacturing in the Middle East,” Crouch said in a written statement. “Indiana and our nation have strong ties to Israel, and I am excited to meet with Israeli leaders and further grow our relationship.”

Crouch is scheduled to return to Indiana on Wednesday.