Cultural Trail receives $1M grant from Anthem Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. has received a $1M grant from the Indianapolis-based Anthem Foundation. The funding will support the Cultural Trail’s programs and maintenance.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. will use the grant to add counters to track how many people are using the Cultural Trail each year and how they are using the trail.

The gift is part of Anthem’s 75th anniversary celebration.

“We’ve been proud to call Indianapolis our home since 1944,” said John Gallina, vice president and chief financial officer of Anthem, Inc. “As Indianapolis has grown, especially in this quadrant of downtown, Anthem has grown with it. This donation from the Anthem Foundation will help the Indianapolis Cultural Trail continue to support health and wellness and inspire residents and visitors to enjoy the beauty and rich culture of our city.”

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick is an eight mile park and bicycle and pedestrian pathway that connects the downtown cultural districts.