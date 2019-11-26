Cummins to cut 2,000 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Columbus-based Cummins Inc. has confirmed to Inside INdiana Business its plans to layoff approximately 2,000 salaried workers from its global workforce of about 62,000.

The powertrain manufacturer said Monday afternoon that demand has deteriorated faster than expected and it needs to reduce costs.

Cummins did not specify how many, if any, Indiana jobs would be affected by the move. However, the company said the layoffs involve exempt employees, meaning salaried positions and not union jobs.

The cuts are expected to take place during the first quarter of 2020.

You can read the full statement from Cummins here: