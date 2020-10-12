Cummins to make big investment in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has announced plans for a major investment at its Seymour Engine Plant. The manufacturer says it will pump more than $25 million into the facility, which will help to create nearly 90 jobs and retain about 60 more over the next 5-10 years. The SEP serves as the global high-horsepower headquarters for Cummins, which will use the investment to upgrade existing plant infrastructure.

Cummins says it is making the investment to “improve and refine the plan’s capabilities” as it prepares for the addition of a new engine platform set to launch in 2024.

“After our significant investments into our manufacturing and tech center infrastructure over the last 10 years, our latest expansion decision will once again expand our ability to serve global markets and bring new products and technology from our high horsepower engine hub in Seymour,” said Norbert Nusterer, president of the power systems business segment at Cummins. “The evolving partnerships with our terrific workforce as well as the city help us build a more successful company, while in turn allowing us to contribute to stronger and more vibrant communities in and around Seymour.”

The company says the investment will bring in new manufacturing capabilities, including assembly, machining and block lines, as well as new testing equipment.

The Seymour Engine Plant currently employs some 1,100 workers. The plant products natural gas and diesel engines for the power generation, rail, marine, mining, agricultural, oil and gas, industrial and defense industries.

Cummins says it has invested more than $350 million at the facility over the last 10 years.

“The decision by Cummins to again invest in Seymour is tremendous news,” Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson said in a news release. “We believe our commitment to create and maintain a business-friendly environment, when combined with the workforce they are able to attract from throughout South Central Indiana, are reasons Cummins continues to invest in Seymour. Not only does this project create new jobs, but it also will retain workers which is a win-win for everyone.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Cummins up to $550,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants, which the company will not eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.