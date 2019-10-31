Cummins wins infringement battle

Cummins Inc. Columbus MidRange Engine Plant is pictured in Columbus, Ind., May 15, 2009. The plant, which makes diesel engines for Dodge Ram pickup trucks, stopped production earlier in the week and the plant is closing today. A total of 610 workers will be laid off, and Cummins expects the shutdown to last at least four weeks. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has been awarded damages, costs and fees as a result of legal actions against Turbotechsnab LLC and Weifang Yuhang Turbocharger Co. Ltd. Cummins had initially filed allegations of infringement on Cummins’ trademarks and patents by the companies.

The Moscow City Arbitrazh Court ruled that Turbotechsnab infringed upon Cummins’ HOLSET trademarks and awarded an injunction against Turbotechsnab that will bar further illegal use of Cummins’ HOLSET trademarks in connection with selling, offering to sell, storing and advertising turbochargers, according to officials.

The court also ordered Turbotechsnab to pay damages and fees to Cummins.

Weifang Yuhang Turbocharger Co. Ltd agreed to settle with a cease and desist regarding purchasing, making and selling products that infringe upon Cummins’ patents, and agreed to destroy all existing infringing stock according to reports.

“For more than 100 years Cummins has created dependable quality power technologies and we are committed to defending our intellectual property for the success of our customers,” said Shon Wright, Vice President of Cummins Turbo Technologies. “With support from our global partners, we will continue to survey the global marketplace to ensure the company’s intellectual property is protected.”

