Cummins wins infringement battle

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has been awarded damages, costs and fees as a result of legal actions against Turbotechsnab LLC and Weifang Yuhang Turbocharger Co. Ltd. Cummins had initially filed allegations of infringement on Cummins’ trademarks and patents by the companies.
The Moscow City Arbitrazh Court ruled that Turbotechsnab infringed upon Cummins’ HOLSET trademarks and awarded an injunction against Turbotechsnab that will bar further illegal use of Cummins’ HOLSET trademarks in connection with selling, offering to sell, storing and advertising turbochargers, according to officials.
The court also ordered Turbotechsnab to pay damages and fees to Cummins.
Weifang Yuhang Turbocharger Co. Ltd agreed to settle with a cease and desist regarding purchasing, making and selling products that infringe upon Cummins’ patents, and agreed to destroy all existing infringing stock according to reports.
“For more than 100 years Cummins has created dependable quality power technologies and we are committed to defending our intellectual property for the success of our customers,” said Shon Wright, Vice President of Cummins Turbo Technologies. “With support from our global partners, we will continue to survey the global marketplace to ensure the company’s intellectual property is protected.”