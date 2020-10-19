CVS Health to hire 150 in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is planning to hire 150 new employees in Indianapolis as part of an effort to fill 15,000 jobs nationwide. The company says the new positions will help it respond to community needs during the fall and winter months when cases of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase.

CVS says many of the positions are temporary but could become permanent. More than 10,000 of the jobs are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians. CVS says it will fill the positions as soon as possible.



“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, chief human resources officer at CVS Health. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities.”



CVS says its pharmacy technicians work under the direct supervision of a licensed pharmacist, processing prescriptions, dispensing medications, and providing information to customers and health professionals. The pharmacy techs also help administer COVID-19 tests at its more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites around the country.



The company says it is also hiring pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals, and distribution center employees.



Additionally, CVS says it is recruiting for several thousand work-from-home customer service representatives around the country. The company is recruiting for these full-time positions in cities including Indianapolis, Kansas City, and Knoxville, among others. CVS says the positions start at 30 hours per week and provide a flexible schedule.



“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we can help get more Americans back to work from the convenience of their own homes, where they can contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Jeffrey Lackey, vice president of talent acquisition at CVS.



The company says the additional 15,000 positions are part of its effort announced in March to hire 50,000 new employees in support of its response to the pandemic.



You can find more information and apply by clicking here.