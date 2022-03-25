Inside INdiana Business

Dallas company acquires Indy Power Grid

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Dallas-based power management company Concentric LLC has acquired Indy Power Grid, an industrial battery and charger supplier located in Indianapolis. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Concentric Chief Operating Officer John Winter says the acquisition solidifies the company’s forklift power business and reach throughout Illinois and Indiana.

“Power Grid’s team of service technicians are highly regarded for their expertise in battery and charger diagnostics,” said Winter. “We are enthusiastic to welcome them to the Concentric team, along with President Michael Galyen who brings extensive engineering, data science and innovation knowledge.”

In addition to Power Grid’s battery and charger diagnostics, the company also specializes in repairs and maintenance, as well as warehousing for new equipment, rental and used battery and charger purchases.

“Our mission at Power Grid has been to bring our customers’ expertise and know-how to maintain smooth operations while servicing their power needs,” Galyen said in a news release. “Our primary goal is to provide successful and expedient solutions for their everyday challenges. As we join Concentric, I’m thrilled to not only maintain this important mission but to further our capabilities and offerings, such as GuaranteedPOWER, for an even broader customer base.”

Concentric is part of OnPoint Group LLC, a material handling and facility services company headquartered in Ohio.