Dallas firm to acquire Ash Brokerage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Ash Brokerage Corp. will soon be under new ownership. The insurance firm is set to be acquired by Integrity Marketing Group LLC, a life and health insurance provider headquartered in Dallas, though financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Ash Brokerage was founded more than 50 years ago in Fort Wayne. Integrity says Ash Brokerage Chief Executive Officer Tim Ash, who has led the firm since 1997, will become a managing partner in Integrity once the deal closes.

“By partnering with Integrity, Ash Brokerage will have access to a more diversified mix of life, health and wealth solutions, enabling our advisors to design and deliver more holistic offerings for their clients,” Ash said in written remarks. “The breadth and depth of Integrity’s data and technology perfectly complements our own extensive systems and services, which allows our team to compete at an even higher level. We’ve chosen to unite so we could have a greater impact on the lives of the people and communities we serve.”

Ash Brokerage has more than 400 employees across the country with offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Phoenix, New Jersey and Kansas. Integrity says Ash employees will have an opportunity to participate in the firm’s employee ownership plan.

Integrity says the acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval.