‘Day of Impact’ stresses importance of early learning

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Early Learning Indiana is celebrating its inaugural Early Learning Day of Impact.

The event features more than 200 volunteers from throughout the city working to give a boost to the organization’s nine Day Early Learning centers. Jennifer Dzwonar, partner at Borshoff in Indianapolis and board member of Early Learning Indiana, is one of the volunteers and says the effort aims to shine a light on the importance of early learning.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman, Dzwonar said quality childcare is critical for families of every socioeconomic status.

“We really feel like it makes a difference through the rest of life,” said Dzwonar. “We know that recruiting adults these days all goes back to what kind of education experiences did they have. We know education experiences are all related to what kind of early childhood experiences did they have. Zero to three, we’re learning more and more all the time about what a difference that makes for the rest of somebody’s life and so if we can make a beautiful, quality experience, the teachers here do the real work, but to give the kids an environment that is positive and great to play in and we know that that’s how kids learn is by playing, it’s just awesome to do this.”

Some of the projects being completed at the Day of Impact include painting and equipping classrooms, building an outside reading cabana for students, building outdoor garden boxes, and collecting donations and supplies to make sure students have the resources they need.

Dzwonar says early learning is not just about the kids, but families as well.

“Moms need to work; families need to work. To be able to leave your kid in a very safe and wonderful, high-quality education experience is unparalleled. It contributes for the rest of our life; it contributes to the whole family, too, because it’s great for the parents.

The Day of Impact also included a Day of Giving, with the goal of raising $5,000 to expand access to high-quality early learning programs.