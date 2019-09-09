Deadline approaches for ‘Stellar Communities’ awards

Plymouth is part of a regional partnership called Marshall County Crossroads that is vying for “Stellar Communities” grants.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Four regional planning teams face a September 20 deadline for their entries into the 2019 Stellar Communities Program as they compete for millions of dollars in state funding. Last year’s winners received $6.5 million in state grants.

The program is an initiative of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. It intends to boost community and economic development and promote local and regional partnerships.

As part of their campaign, the Marshall County regional planning team, known locally as Crossroads, is emphasizing education and skills training in their county. Crossroad’s Education and Skills Training Committee is focused on aligning schools with the local economy by creating opportunities for students and the adult workforce.

“As an industry representative I feel truly blessed to have some of the greatest schools right here in our county,” said Matt Davis, Manager of Training & Organizational Development at ITAMCO. “It brings me great pleasure to see all the area school administrations working so hard to expand the areas of skilled-trades and industry partnerships in our schools.

Crossroads wants to connect students with various industries to see work opportunities that already exist in the communities of Marshall County. Those jobs would improve the quality of life and make the county more attractive to residents and investors.

“These partnerships will provide life and work skills to our youth who will one day hopefully be business leaders in the great Marshall County,” said Davis.

Here are the four finalists for the Stellar Awards:

Constellation of Starke: comprised of Hamlet, Knox, North Judson and Starke County

Jay! Region: comprised of Dunkirk, Portland, Pennville, Redkey and Jay County

Marshall County Crossroads: comprised of Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, Culver, Plymouth and Marshall County

Safe and Welcome: comprised of Knightstown, New Castle and Henry County

Click here to learn more about the Stellar Communities Program.

Winners will be announced on December 5.