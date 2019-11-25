Delaware County nonprofits awarded grants

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Ten nonprofit organizations have received nearly $100,000 in grants from the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County in the final quarterly competitive grant cycle of the year.

The grants are given to fund projects benefiting the community in several areas, including arts and culture, human services, economic development, education and community betterment.

A total of $99,201 was awarded to these organizations:

Alpha Center, Inc. – $15,000 to support operations and programming for the elderly.

Beneficence Family Scholars – $10,000 to support start-up costs of their programs that will serve single parents who are working to obtain post-secondary education and their children.

Christian Ministries of Delaware County, Inc. – $10,000 to provide homeless families with necessities and assistance to secure permanent housing.

Delaware County Historical Society – $7,000 for resource center improvements, including a new HVAC system and display monitor for programs and presentations.

8twelve Coalition – $20,000 for planning and management of the collaborative framework, beautification, and a child care study in the served neighborhoods.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Team – $3,701 to provide civil rights education to 1,000 students and community members through the Freedom Bus and traveling exhibits.

Muncie Downtown Development Partnership – $15,000 to revitalize interest in Muncie's Downtown and to promote community engagement and commerce.

Muncie Land Bank – $7,500 to acquire properties for the land bank.

Whitely Community Council – $5,000 to support general operations.

Youth Symphony Orchestras of East Central Indiana – $6,000 to purchase youth-sized string instruments for student participant rentals.

The next deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for a Quarterly Competitive Grant is Nov. 29, 2019.