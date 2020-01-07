Denison Parking acquires EZ Park

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based parking operator Denison Parking has acquired EZ Park of Indianapolis, the second largest parking operator in central Indiana. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds 12 properties and 5,000 parking spaces to the over 60 properties in the company’s portfolio.

Denison Parking maintains over 42,000 parking spaces in Indy. The company offers on-street, off-street, valet, event, and consulting services.

“We are pleased to welcome Barry Widduck and his entire team to Denison. The EZ Park Team have been great competitors and we look forward to a great future with them.” says Jeff Line, President of Denison Parking.