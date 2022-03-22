Inside INdiana Business

Design On Tap merges with Ceemless Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based tech company Ceemless Innovation is merging with Design On Tap, a marketing agency also based in Indy. Ceemless Chief Executive Officer Tony Scelzo says bringing the expertise of both companies together will create greater value for clients.

“The idea of combining the best of both product development and go-to-market has been our mission for the last two years,” said Scelzo. “This [merger] allows us to hit this Holy Grail of technology.”

Ceemless specializes in custom software development, UI/UX and design services, and digital marketing for mid-market services firms and growth technology companies.

“The driving value of the merger was the ability to have seamless value under one roof and the synergy of the joint teams,” said Scelzo. “Having known [Design on Tap founder] Josh [Mitchell] for over 10 years, I knew we could make this a reality.”

The company says it will maintain offices in Carmel and virtual workforces.