Developer completes construction of The Wesmont apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Real estate development company TWG has completed construction of The Wesmont on the east side of Indianapolis.

The $31-million, 188-unit housing development for older residents lies on 4 acres of a former brownfield site along the Monon Trail.

TWG says the development features studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, with most of the apartments being reserved for those with income less than or equal to the area’s median income in conjunction with a redevelopment plan by the city government.

“It is crucial that we continue to develop and construct new workforce housing properties throughout the state of Indiana, especially units that are affordable, in cities like Indianapolis. We are grateful to provide for our Indianapolis community and be part of the revitalization efforts of the 16th Street corridor with the opening of The Wesmont,” said J.B. Curry, TWG vice president of market rate development.

The development also includes a pool, outdoor grilling stations, and a fitness center. TWG says The Wesmont is named after famed jazz guitarist and Indianapolis native Wes Montgomery.

TWG says the property will provide new jobs for the east-side community at an average rate of $20 per hour, nearly triple the state’s $7.75 minimum wage. EmployIndy will help recruit, hire and onboard new employees.