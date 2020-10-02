Developer pulls portion of Whiteland logistics park project

WHITELAND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The developer behind a massive logistics park in Whiteland has withdrawn a rezoning proposal for a more than 150-acre portion of the project. Our partners at the Daily Journal report Texas-based Mohr Capital decided to pause the portion of the project, which includes property owned by Bright Farms.

Matt Price, an attorney for Mohr Capital, told the Whiteland Town Council there were concerns about the Whiteland Logistics Park project moving too fast.

“And while we felt like it certainly made for a robust logistics park, we discussed it internally with staff, and tonight we request that the petition for Bright Farms be withdrawn,” Price told the council. “We request that you not take any final action. Our plans are to go forward with the remainder of the park. We anticipate (being) back before you at a later time. You will have the benefit of hindsight working with Mohr and we can make an even better case for ourselves at that time.”

The publication reports the council did, however, approve a proposal to annex and rezone a 184-acre property northeast of the project’s first phase, which is currently under development.

Mohr Capital is building a nearly 1 million-square-foot warehouse for Cooper Tire. The company plans to move from its current facility in Franklin once construction is complete.

Prior to withdrawing the rezoning proposal, the $325 million project was slated to cover 475 acres near I-65. The Daily Journal reports the logistics park will include four buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet, with the ability to expand to more than 3 million square feet.

Gary Horn, chief investment officer for Mohr Capital, tells the publication the developer plans to resubmit the Bright Farms rezoning proposal in about four years after all of the buildings in the current plan are constructed.

