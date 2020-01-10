Devour Indy menus unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Devour Indy has released the menu options for restaurants participating in Winterfest 2020, which kicks off January 20.
More than 100 Indianapolis-area restaurants are participating this year. The event runs through February 2.
Customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of three-course, value-priced menus with donations benefiting the Riley Children’s Foundation.
Some of the new restaurants include Conner’s Kitchen + Bar, Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, Tinker Street, The Tap, St. Elmo Steak House, and Burger Study.
You can view the full list of the menus by clicking here.