Inside INdiana Business

Dexter Axle acquires Premium Supply in Texas

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Elkhart-based Dexter Axle Co. has acquired Premium Supply Ltd. in Texas, a company specializing in custom trailer hoists, hydraulic kits, pumps, controls, and accessories. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dexter is a manufacturer of utility trailer axles, doors, and other components for the recreational vehicle, marine and agricultural markets.

“Over the past six decades, DEXTER has developed the most diverse product offering in the industry,” said Adam Dexter, chief executive officer of DEXTER. “The Premium Supply business is a natural fit with the DEXTER organization. Their industry and product knowledge will enable our companies to better serve the marketplace.”

Premium Supply distributes its products and kits to the tilt, dump, and utility trailer markets.

“Together, we will drive exciting industry developments and offer a full range of towing solutions for our dump and tilt customers,” said Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global. “Premium Supply customers should expect to see substantial benefits from DEXTER’s extensive national footprint for servicing large and small OEMs, dealers and service centers in the dump trailer market. Additionally, our combined supply chain expertise will enhance our ability to service customers with just-in-time delivery.”

Earlier this year, Dexter acquired The Expediter LLC, a trailer parts supply store in Florida.

Dexter is a subsidiary of Michigan-based DexKo Global Inc. The manufacturer employs nearly 4,000 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 30 distribution sites.