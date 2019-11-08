Digital convenience delivery service expands in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Philadelphia-based delivery company, GoBrands Inc., is expanding its Indiana footprint to help you fulfill that late-night need for a snack, diapers or even pet food.

The service, known as goPuff, has launched in Fort Wayne and expanded its service to the Hillside neighborhood in Indianapolis. The service operates from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., seven days a week, according to the company.

Using an app, goPuff delivers approximately 2,500 food and household items right to your door from a warehouse for a flat fee of $1.95.

The digital convenience retailer offers goods from snacks, such as ice cream and candy, to household essentials, ranging from cleaning products and diapers.

The company first opened in Bloomington and Lafayette two years ago. It’s now offered in six locations, including downtown Indy and South Bend.

Nationally, the brand operates in more than 100 U.S. locations.

Here’s a list of the Indiana zip codes goPuff currently serves:

Fort Wayne: 46808, 46806, 46818, 46803, 46825, 46807, 46804, 46802, 46805, 46809

Hillside: 46219, 46220, 46202, 46201, 46225, 46205, 46218, 46203, 46204, 46226, 46208

Bloomington & Lafayette: 47404, 47405, 47406, 47401, 47403, 47408, 47901, 47904, 47906, 47907, 47909, 47905

South Bend: 46616, 46635, 46601, 46637, 46628, 46617, 46619, 46614, 46556, 46545, 46613, 46544, 46615

Indianapolis: 46224, 46237, 46203, 46222, 46220, 46202, 46201, 46225, 46205, 46221, 46214, 46228, 46227, 46208, 46241, 46217, 46254, 46218, 46204