Director of Biomedical Innovation Center named

Aaron Vigil-Martinez (photo courtesy of IU Health)
by: Mary Roberts
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana University Health has appointed Aaron Vigil-Martinez as director of the Indiana Center for Biomedical Innovation in Indianapolis. Vigil-Martinez will also serve as director of entrepreneurial research for IU School of Medicine.

In his new role, IU Health says Vigil-Martinez will help early academic entrepreneurs take their discoveries and turn them into commercial healthcare products.

The ICBI is a program of the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute in partnership with the IU School of Medicine and IU Health. The center’s offices and research space is based on the campus of IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indy.

IU Health says Vigil-Martinez founded MAD Ventures, a business advisory and consulting service with capabilities in microelectronics.

He previously served as vice president for small business and entrepreneurship at the Indiana Economic Development Corp., where he led the small business and entrepreneurship efforts for the state.

