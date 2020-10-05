QCD distribution company opens Indy location

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A Texas-based distribution company has begun operations at its new facility in Indianapolis.

Quality Custom Distribution (QCD) says the 135,000-square-foot facility is one of four newly built locations designed to support quick-service restaurant customers throughout the Midwest.

The other three Midwest facilities include two in Chicago and one in Minneapolis. QCD acquired the locations from Minnesota-based Dedicated Logistics Inc. in February.

“The optimization of QCD’s total U.S. distribution network supports our valued partnerships with quick service operators and suppliers across the country,” said Ryan Hammer, QCD president and corporate vice president for QCD parent Golden State Foods. “We’re leveraging innovative technologies, cultivating QCD’s talent, and creating dozens of new jobs, all to collaboratively support our customers’ growth where they need us for their continued success.”

QCD says the new facilities will create more than 400 jobs throughout the Midwest, though it did not specify how many jobs are located in Indianapolis.

With the new additions, QCD now operates 28 distribution centers throughout the country.