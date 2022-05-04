Inside INdiana Business

Distribution company opens Lebanon facility

LEBANON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A global distribution company headquartered in New York is setting up shop in central Indiana. PCA Group, which provides logistics and digital marketing services for the beauty and wellness sector, has opened a distribution facility in Lebanon and plans to add more than 100 jobs.

The company has invested about $500,000 in equipment and training for the facility. A spokesperson for PCA Group tells Inside INdiana Business the location was chosen for its central position, allowing the company to ship products to most of the Midwest within two days.

PCA Group has also opened a new distribution facility and a second headquarters location in New York City.

“We’re kicking off 2022 by investing heavily in developing a department-agnostic project management practice to enable efficient, consistent execution of key projects, particularly those that enable cross-department collaboration,” PCA Group President Piyush Golia said in a news release. “Adding these new investments positions the company well as we build out our tailored strategy by region with holistic offerings, including logistics, retail, licensing, manufacturing, and e-commerce strategies.”

The new distribution center at 317 S. Enterprise Blvd. in Lebanon is fully operational.

PCA Group says its clients include premiere beauty brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Derek Lam, Monique Lhuillier, Rachel Zoe, and FILA.