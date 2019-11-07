Downtown Improvement District names new events winner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Downtown Improvement District in Fort Wayne has named Crave LOCAL Master Chef Competition the winner of its New Events Contest. The contest asked businesses, organizations and individuals to submit their best ideas for a chance to receive production support for new events in February, March, or April 2020.

The Crave LOCAL Master Chef Competition will be held April 18. The farm-to-table-themed challenge will feature chefs from local restaurants who will create dishes from local ingredients. This event will also feature cooking demos, planting demos, urban garden ideas, local vendors and music.



“The inaugural Crave LOCAL Master Chef Competition is an exciting opportunity to experience creativity from local chefs while supporting our local community. The Crave LOCAL team is thrilled to receive support from the Downtown Improvement District. It is an honor to win this annual contest,” said Mary Lopez, the chairperson of Crave LOCAL. “We are looking forward to welcoming and sharing this culinary experience with everyone.”