Drive-in job fair to be held in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. will Wednesday host a drive-in job fair in Seymour. The event at Crossroads Park will feature 10 companies looking to fill a variety of positions.

The organization says the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The participating companies include Aisin Drivetrain, Aisin USA, Cerrowire, Cummins, Lannett, O&K American, Pet Supplies Plus, Rose Acre Farms, The Royal Group, and Walmart Distribution.

The Jackson County ICD says masks are required and temperature checks will be taken upon entering.