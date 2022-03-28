Inside INdiana Business

DRONEDEK names new CFO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based DRONEDEK Corp. has selected Jackie Byers to serve as chief financial officer. Byers succeeds Richard Ohrn, who also served as the company’s treasurer.

Byers was previously CFO at Centerfield Capital Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Indianapolis. Prior to Centerfield, Byers was director of financial reporting at Remy International Inc. in Pendleton.

“DRONEDEK is navigating more sophisticated and larger capital raises, and we need additional financial expertise and experience in those areas,” said Chief Executive Officer Dan O’Toole. “Jackie brings that in a big way. She has been a true partner to each of the companies she’s helped lead, and we are happy to have her on board.”

DRONEDEK has developed what it calls the “mailbox of the future” that allows for drone package receiving and storage. Last year, DRONEDEK signed an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited, a defense contractor in India, to produce its smart mailbox units.

DRONEDEK says Byers also held various financial and compliance leadership roles at Carmel-based CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO). Additionally, she was also an auditor at London-based PricewaterhouseCoopers for 12 years.