‘Drug Czar’ McClelland to retire, Huntsinger to assume role

NDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Jim McClelland, the state’s executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement, announced his retirement Thursday. Following McClelland’s departure Jan. 9, Douglas Huntsinger will assume the role.

In January 2017, Gov. Holcomb appointed McClelland to oversee the state’s efforts to take on the drug crisis and signed an executive order naming him to the role of Indiana executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement.

Since then, McClelland has spearheaded the governor’s Next Level Recovery initiative and worked with partners statewide to address substance abuse.

Before his appointment as the state’s “drug czar,” McCelland had a 45-year career with Goodwill Industries, including 41 years as president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Central Indiana. He also serves as a member of the Indiana Jail Overcrowding Task Force.

“On the day I took office, I called for an all hands on deck approach to combat the drug crisis and help more people recover, and Jim McClelland selflessly set his retirement aside to answer that call,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “His passion and expertise in building systems that work to help people have given Indiana’s response to the drug crisis strong positive momentum. I’m grateful for his service to our state and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement.”