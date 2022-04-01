Duke Energy awards economic development grants

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana is awarding nearly $120,000 in grants to 26 economic development organizations. Duke Energy says the funding is intended to catalyze job creation and investment throughout the state.
The funding is part of Duke Energy’s Partnership Program, which the utility says supports organizations that increase awareness of a region’s economic development strategies and product availability. The utility says the awards help economic development organizations fund marketing and strategic outreach efforts for their communities.
“Duke Energy is working hand in hand with our local and regional economic development partners to accelerate growth and job creation in the communities we serve,” said Erin Schneider, director of economic development for Duke Energy Indiana. “We’re proud to support these organizations, each of which plays a critical role in marketing Indiana’s communities to attract businesses and enhance the quality of life for our customers.”
Duke Energy says the grant amounts are based on the size and scope of the project. The recipients are listed below:
- Accelerate West Central Indiana Economic Development – $5,000
- Carroll County Economic Development Corp. – $5,000
- Cass County Economic Development – $4,200
- City of Batesville – $5,000
- City of Madison Economic Development – $5,000
- East Central Indiana Regional Partnership – $5,000
- Gibson County Economic Development Corp. – $5,000
- Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance – $5,000
- Greater Lafayette Economic Alliance – $5,000
- Greater Lafayette Commerce – $5,000
- Greencastle/Putnam County Development Center – $5,000
- Grow Wabash County – $5,000
- Hancock Economic Development Council – $2,500
- Indy Partnership – $5,000
- Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. – $5,000
- Knox County Indiana Economic Development – $5,000
- Lawrence County Economic Growth Council – $5,000
- Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership – $5,000
- One Dearborn – $5,000
- Owen County Chamber & Economic Development Corp. – $1,745
- Pike County Economic Development Corp. – $5,000
- Shelby County Development Corp. – $5,000
- Southwest Indiana Development Council – $5,000
- Terre Haute Regional Airport – $5,000
- Vermillion County Economic Development Council – $1,200
- Vermillion Rise Mega Park – $5,000
“Shelby County’s highly skilled workforce, affordable utilities and central location make it a really attractive area for large manufacturing operations,” said Brian Asher, executive director of the Shelby County Development Corp. “Duke Energy’s support will help fund an advertisement in The Japan Times that coincides with our travel to the country this fall to attract additional jobs and investment to our community as we visit the headquarters of several Japanese companies with facilities in Shelbyville.”
Duke Energy says it has contributed nearly $600,000 in grant funding since the program was established in 2017.