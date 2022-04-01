Inside INdiana Business

Duke Energy awards economic development grants

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana is awarding nearly $120,000 in grants to 26 economic development organizations. Duke Energy says the funding is intended to catalyze job creation and investment throughout the state.

The funding is part of Duke Energy’s Partnership Program, which the utility says supports organizations that increase awareness of a region’s economic development strategies and product availability. The utility says the awards help economic development organizations fund marketing and strategic outreach efforts for their communities.

“Duke Energy is working hand in hand with our local and regional economic development partners to accelerate growth and job creation in the communities we serve,” said Erin Schneider, director of economic development for Duke Energy Indiana. “We’re proud to support these organizations, each of which plays a critical role in marketing Indiana’s communities to attract businesses and enhance the quality of life for our customers.”

Duke Energy says the grant amounts are based on the size and scope of the project. The recipients are listed below:

Accelerate West Central Indiana Economic Development – $5,000

Carroll County Economic Development Corp. – $5,000

Cass County Economic Development – $4,200

City of Batesville – $5,000

City of Madison Economic Development – $5,000

East Central Indiana Regional Partnership – $5,000

Gibson County Economic Development Corp. – $5,000

Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance – $5,000

Greater Lafayette Economic Alliance – $5,000

Greater Lafayette Commerce – $5,000

Greencastle/Putnam County Development Center – $5,000

Grow Wabash County – $5,000

Hancock Economic Development Council – $2,500

Indy Partnership – $5,000

Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. – $5,000

Knox County Indiana Economic Development – $5,000

Lawrence County Economic Growth Council – $5,000

Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership – $5,000

One Dearborn – $5,000

Owen County Chamber & Economic Development Corp. – $1,745

Pike County Economic Development Corp. – $5,000

Shelby County Development Corp. – $5,000

Southwest Indiana Development Council – $5,000

Terre Haute Regional Airport – $5,000

Vermillion County Economic Development Council – $1,200

Vermillion Rise Mega Park – $5,000

“Shelby County’s highly skilled workforce, affordable utilities and central location make it a really attractive area for large manufacturing operations,” said Brian Asher, executive director of the Shelby County Development Corp. “Duke Energy’s support will help fund an advertisement in The Japan Times that coincides with our travel to the country this fall to attract additional jobs and investment to our community as we visit the headquarters of several Japanese companies with facilities in Shelbyville.”

Duke Energy says it has contributed nearly $600,000 in grant funding since the program was established in 2017.