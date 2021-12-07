Inside INdiana Business

Duke Energy funds mental health programs

PLAINFIELD (Inside INdiana Business) – The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nine grants totaling $255,000 for mental health and substance abuse programs throughout Indiana. Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana in Plainfield, says the state has seen a rise in mental health and substance use disorders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation says the grants will fund services in Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Monroe, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Tippecanoe and Wabash counties.

“I have personally heard from our community leaders that more needs to be done, and we’re joining the fight by supporting the critical work of organizations that are providing pathways to prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services,” said Pinegar.

The organizations receiving grants include:

Hamilton County – $80,000 to develop a countywide behavioral health collaborative.

Indiana Region 9 Workforce Board, Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties -$35,000 for the workforce reintegration program to help individuals impacted by substance misuse with reintegration into the workforce.

United Way of Greater Lafayette, Tippecanoe County – $35,000 for mental health workforce initiatives.

Upstream Prevention and Johnson Memorial Hospital, Johnson County – $25,000 for education, workforce training, and expanded access to life-saving medication.

Lawrence County Economic Growth Council, Lawrence County – $20,000 for education and workforce training.

Turning Point Kokomo, Howard County – $20,000 for mental health and addiction support services.

New Hope Family Shelter, Monroe County – $15,000 for early childhood care and education for children impacted by homelessness.

Waypoint of Wabash, Wabash County – $15,000 for Women’s Recovery Home to establish a home that will assist and educate women transitioning from substance abuse into sober living.

Hancock Health Foundation, Hancock County – $10,000 for early intervention and prevention school-based programs.

You can read more about the programs and initiatives by clicking here.