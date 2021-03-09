DWD debuts Hoosier Talent Network job site

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is launching the Hoosier Talent Network from Eightfold AI to connect employers with people who are out of work as a result of the pandemic. The DWD says the job-matching and career-planning website is supported by artificial intelligence to help job seekers quickly find employment opportunities in specific locations.

The department says there are currently more than 135,000 open jobs in Indiana.

“This is a state-supported program committed to bringing our people back to work,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “We are here to support those in need, and the Hoosier Talent Network is another resource the DWD offers to help Hoosiers improve their lives.”

By better understanding candidates’ skills and capabilities, the DWD says the Hoosier Talent Network is able to highlight opportunities based on the individual’s skillset and preferences.

According to the DWD, job seekers can upload their resumes or create a profile of work history, skills and hobbies. The network will match the jobseeker to available positions that reflect their current skills, as well as jobs where other skills could be gained.

“The Hoosier Talent Network will open up new doors for employers and connect them with the jobseekers who are the best matches for their current workforce needs,” said Chad Carter, DWD’s Hoosier Talent Network project leader. “This platform has the capability to be a gamechanger in getting the state’s employers back on track for future success after the employment challenges of 2020.”

The department says the site’s job openings include a variety of occupations and skill levels. The network is also intended for use by hiring companies, who can use the technology to get matched with possible workers.

You can connect to the employment platform by clicking here.