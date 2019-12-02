DWD seeks applications for adult education grant funds

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – A funding opportunity for adult education programs will be the topic of 11 statewide regional town hall meetings this month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s Office of Adult Education will host informative sessions on the grant application process including: what funds are available, who is eligible to apply and what is required of grant recipients starting today and running through Dec. 13.
The grant supports programs that help adults earn a secondary school diploma, such as a high school equivalency, and with transitioning to post-secondary education and training.
The programs also assist immigrants and other individuals through English language classes.
To be eligible for funding, which is through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, an adult education provider must be a local education agency, community-based organization, volunteer literacy organization, institution of higher education, a public or private not-for-profit, a library or a public housing partner.
Dates, times and locations for the town hall meetings are:
- Dec. 2, West Lafayette Public Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern
- Dec. 3, LaPorte County Public Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central
- Dec. 4, Evansville-Vanderburgh County Public Library, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Central
- Dec. 5, Vigo County Public Library, 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern
- Dec. 6, Floyd County Public Library, 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern
- Dec. 9, Fort Wayne – Allen County Public Library (Aboite Branch), 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern
- Dec. 10, Bartholomew County Public Library, Columbus, 9 a.m. to noon Eastern
- Dec. 10, Monroe County Public Library, Bloomington, 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern
- Dec. 12, St. Joseph County Public Library (Western Branch), South Bend, noon to 3:30 p.m. Eastern
- Dec. 13, Library Services Center, 2450 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, 8 to 11 a.m. Eastern
- Dec. 13, Maring-Hunt Library, Muncie, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Eastern