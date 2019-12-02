DWD seeks applications for adult education grant funds

One of the 11 town hall meetings will be held December 13 at 2450 N. Meridian St.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – A funding opportunity for adult education programs will be the topic of 11 statewide regional town hall meetings this month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s Office of Adult Education will host informative sessions on the grant application process including: what funds are available, who is eligible to apply and what is required of grant recipients starting today and running through Dec. 13.

The grant supports programs that help adults earn a secondary school diploma, such as a high school equivalency, and with transitioning to post-secondary education and training.

The programs also assist immigrants and other individuals through English language classes.

To be eligible for funding, which is through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, an adult education provider must be a local education agency, community-based organization, volunteer literacy organization, institution of higher education, a public or private not-for-profit, a library or a public housing partner.

Dates, times and locations for the town hall meetings are: