E-filing now in all Indiana counties

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Hamilton County was the first, Sullivan County the last, but now all 92 Indiana counties and all three appellate courts have electronic filing in court cases. Hamilton County implemented the system in 2015 and Sullivan County joined this month.

E-filing is included in the Court’s plan to help bring efficiency to courts across the state. Supreme Court staff train and support judges, clerks, staff and attorneys who use the system. A state-offered provider is free and 10 commercial providers also are available to train. Nearly 17 million documents had been e-filed as of June 30, 2019.

A statewide e-filing celebration is scheduled for Noon Wednesday, September 4 at the Sullivan County Courthouse. Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Justice Steven David, Judge Paul Mathias and others will gather at the courthouse to celebrate the milestone. More information on e-filing can be found here.